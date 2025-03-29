Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.79. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

