Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,043 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in eXp World by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,072,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,439,695.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,208,750. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPI

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.