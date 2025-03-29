Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Update

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RWWI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The company has a market cap of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. Rand Worldwide has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

