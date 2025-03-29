Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.84

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8427 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 59.3% increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Randstad Price Performance

Randstad stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 15,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,226. Randstad has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. Analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RANJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

