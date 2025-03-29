Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.43. 3,586,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,886,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.02.
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.