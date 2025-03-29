Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.43. 3,586,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,886,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $920,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

