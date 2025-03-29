Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2025 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

3/20/2025 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $183.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Cloudflare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

2/18/2025 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $57.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $111.00 to $149.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Cloudflare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

2/3/2025 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.89. 3,139,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,172. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $3,008,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,509,881.42. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $5,957,632.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,962.26. This trade represents a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 618,046 shares of company stock worth $80,142,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

