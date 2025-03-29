Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/25/2025 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.
- 3/20/2025 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2025 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $183.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Cloudflare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.
- 2/18/2025 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $57.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $111.00 to $149.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $153.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Cloudflare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.
- 2/3/2025 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2025 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Cloudflare stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.89. 3,139,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,172. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
