Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RELX

Relx Trading Up 0.3 %

Relx Increases Dividend

RELX stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Relx by 1,290.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Relx by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.