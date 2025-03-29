Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in March

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.8 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $103.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

