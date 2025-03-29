Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.71. 58,184,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,652,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,624,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $108,499,000 after purchasing an additional 193,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

