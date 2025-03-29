Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of TTWO opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

