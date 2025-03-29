Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.
Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Shares of TTWO opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software
About Representative Bresnahan
Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.