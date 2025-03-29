Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Twilio stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Twilio Trading Down 2.9 %

Twilio stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.47, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

