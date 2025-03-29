Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CenterPoint Energy stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

