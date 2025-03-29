Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Campbell Soup stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.4 %

CPB stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

