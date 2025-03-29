Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Solar stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 214.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

