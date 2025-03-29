Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,933.04. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.