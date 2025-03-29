Retail Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the sale of goods and services directly to consumers. These companies may operate through physical stores, online platforms, or a combination of both, and their stock performance is frequently tied to consumer spending trends and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.55. 123,100,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.33 and its 200-day moving average is $321.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.72. 52,447,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,832,713. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.90. 39,775,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,852,651. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.26. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

