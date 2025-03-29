RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
