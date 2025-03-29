RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

