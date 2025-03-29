RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 39,736 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after acquiring an additional 516,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,482,000 after purchasing an additional 471,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after buying an additional 288,131 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

