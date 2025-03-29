RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $16.77 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,117 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

