RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $84.66 Million Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,047 shares during the period. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 3.89% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $84,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 335,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59,115.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

