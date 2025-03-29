RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 3.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $129,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,713,000 after acquiring an additional 314,689 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IYW opened at $140.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $156.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

