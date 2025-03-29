RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after buying an additional 109,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 268,435 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,803,000.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

