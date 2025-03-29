RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.38 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1077 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.