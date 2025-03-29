RiverFront Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $543.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $600.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

