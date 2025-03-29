Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 14.6% increase from Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.
About Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.