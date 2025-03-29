Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 14.6% increase from Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

About Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF

The Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (RMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and California income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMCA was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

