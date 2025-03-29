Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 23.1% increase from Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:RMOP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 4,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,886. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.
About Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.