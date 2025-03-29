Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 354800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Romios Gold Resources Trading Up 25.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Romios Gold Resources
Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.
