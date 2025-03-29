Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE) Shares Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Free Report) by 298.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XDTE opened at $45.33 on Friday. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This is a positive change from Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

