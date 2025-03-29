Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NVW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2949 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $35.92. 10,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Company Profile
