Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW) Announces Dividend of $0.51

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5121 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 7.0% increase from Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 51,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,807. Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (PLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Palantir stock (PLTR). PLTW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

