Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3714 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 14.0% increase from Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance
Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.
Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile
