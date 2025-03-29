Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Shares Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 17,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Russel Metals Company Profile



Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

