Sava Infond d.o.o. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 31.0% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,693,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,267,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $184.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

