Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 979.0 days.
Schindler Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $325.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $238.15 and a 52-week high of $330.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.53.
Schindler Company Profile
