Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schlumberger stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $41.87 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $735,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,059,000 after buying an additional 3,514,134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after buying an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,331,655.04. The trade was a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLB

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.