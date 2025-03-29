Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Increased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.