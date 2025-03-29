Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,857 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

