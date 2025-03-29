Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Purchases $10,974.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Hilary Hageman bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,811.82. This represents a 0.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 464,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,734,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $63,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

