Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €99.30 ($107.93) and last traded at €98.45 ($107.01). 236,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €97.55 ($106.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.74.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

