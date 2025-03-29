SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.43 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 50.02 ($0.65), with a volume of 444,188 shares trading hands.
SDI Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29.
About SDI Group
SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.
