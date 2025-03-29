SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SEA stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/3/2025.

SEA Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE SE traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,118. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $335,084,000 after acquiring an additional 142,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

