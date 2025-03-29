Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Seaboard worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 81.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $2,711.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,634.74. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,365.00 and a 52 week high of $3,412.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

About Seaboard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

