Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,100 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 1,266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.22.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
