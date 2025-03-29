Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,100 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 1,266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.22.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

