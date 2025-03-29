Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $212,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 122,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

