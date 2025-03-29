Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,795 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.39% of First Hawaiian worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHB opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

