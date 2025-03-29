Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,284,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 253,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

