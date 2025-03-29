Sei Investments Co. Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.43 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

