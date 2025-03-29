Sei Investments Co. Purchases 103,088 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,088 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Amundi grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

