Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,049 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

