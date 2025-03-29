ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Receives $114.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTAN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $95.40 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.37.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Stories

